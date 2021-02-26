Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 69,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39.

