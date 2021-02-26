Scor Se Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scor in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Commerzbank lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Scor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

SCRYY remained flat at $$3.36 during trading on Friday. 1,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

