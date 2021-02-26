Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) Shares Gap Down to $73.00

Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) (LON:SGZ) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.95), but opened at GBX 64 ($0.84). Scotgold Resources Limited (SGZ.L) shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 204,297 shares.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 92.56. The company has a market cap of £38.40 million and a PE ratio of -10.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.30.

In related news, insider Peter G. Hetherington sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,280,000 ($2,978,834.60).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

