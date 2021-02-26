Scotiabank Boosts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to $39.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quebecor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.62. 1,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

