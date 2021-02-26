Scotiabank Boosts Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$59.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.90.

STN stock traded up C$1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$50.36. 202,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.52. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$50.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.04.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

