Scotiabank Raises Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target to $36.50

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its target price raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 79.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.51. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

