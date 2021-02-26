ScPrime (SCP) Market Cap Achieves $6.08 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $18,982.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.42 or 0.00476732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00068149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00052613 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.81 or 0.00699736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00028793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006535 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 39,781,021 coins and its circulating supply is 33,097,410 coins. The official website for ScPrime is siaprime.net

Buying and Selling ScPrime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.