Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 67.5% Lower Over Last Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 67.5% lower against the US dollar. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $223,780.15 and $40.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00016628 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 38.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000780 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001099 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,971,180 coins and its circulating supply is 16,171,180 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

