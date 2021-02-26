Scrypta Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. Scrypta has a market cap of $162,064.54 and $365.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00018781 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004305 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000670 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 18,994,512 coins and its circulating supply is 16,194,512 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

