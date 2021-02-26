Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Position Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,673 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.71% of Seabridge Gold worth $73,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

SA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,340. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

