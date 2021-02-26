Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Down 5.3%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 565,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 413,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Seabridge Gold by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

