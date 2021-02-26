Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Down 5.3%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA)’s share price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.87 and last traded at $17.04. Approximately 565,647 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 413,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SA shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.29.
Seabridge Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SA)
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.
