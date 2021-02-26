SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%.

NYSE SEAS traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $49.66. 2,418,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

