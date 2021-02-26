SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Trading Up 8.1% Following Strong Earnings

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $49.66. Approximately 2,474,660 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 1,177,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.93.

The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $38,614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 160.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 424,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 262,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

