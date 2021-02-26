SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) Shares Down 42.9%

Shares of SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) (LON:SECG) traded down 42.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.50 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63). 29,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 6,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.76 million and a PE ratio of 11.28.

SEC Newgate S.p.A. (SECG.L) Company Profile (LON:SECG)

SEC Newgate S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides public relations, advocacy, communications, and public affairs services in Italy, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Colombia, Spain, Poland, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Morocco. It provides a range of communications, public affairs, and integrated services specializing in corporate and financial communications, consumer PR, investor relations, financial communications, B2B PR, public affairs, digital services, research, analytics, and media planning and buying.

