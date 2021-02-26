Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to $4.25

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.50% from the company’s previous close.

SECYF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.62.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

