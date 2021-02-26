Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Secure Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

Shares of OTCMKTS SECYF remained flat at $$2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

