Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT Raised to $5.00

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its price target upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.75 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SECYF. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.62.

OTCMKTS:SECYF remained flat at $$2.60 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

