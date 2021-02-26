Sei Investments Co. Buys 29,178 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.39% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

