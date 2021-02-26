Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $10,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $820,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $2,654,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $56.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

