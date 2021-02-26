Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,667 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $9,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,987,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,151 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,488,000 after purchasing an additional 613,471 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,922,000. AJO LP lifted its position in Robert Half International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 668,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,411,000 after buying an additional 353,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 883,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,202,000 after buying an additional 324,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.78. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.87%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

