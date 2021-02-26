Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of Rogers worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after acquiring an additional 305,830 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Rogers by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rogers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management increased its stake in Rogers by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 361.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $498,027.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,581.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,506 shares of company stock worth $3,627,095. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

ROG opened at $176.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 570.86 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $195.38.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

