Sei Investments Co. Trims Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $11,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 5,980,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,579,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,710,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

