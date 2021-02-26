Seizert Capital Partners LLC Sells 12,892 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,892 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.1% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 739,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,049,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NYSE JNJ opened at $162.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $427.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.16 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.