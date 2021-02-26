Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Select Medical worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.23. 64,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

