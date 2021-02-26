Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,636,880 shares in the company, valued at $158,114,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,499,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Medical by 73.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.