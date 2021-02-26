Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sempra Energy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.50-8.10 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.50 to $8.10 EPS.

SRE stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,127,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,881. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

