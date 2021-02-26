Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Sempra Energy has increased its dividend payment by 27.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $118.67. 25,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,528. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $150.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

