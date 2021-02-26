Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.96.
Several research firms have weighed in on SENS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
SENS opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.
Senseonics Company Profile
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.