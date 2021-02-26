Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on SENS. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SENS opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.52. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Senseonics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 78,136 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

