Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stake Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Sensient Technologies worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $78.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $80.03.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.70%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

