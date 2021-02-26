SENSO (SENSO) Market Cap Hits $6.24 Million

SENSO (CURRENCY:SENSO) traded up 46.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One SENSO token can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001069 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded up 50.7% against the dollar. SENSO has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $821,427.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000062 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SENSO Token Profile

SENSO (CRYPTO:SENSO) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 5,915,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,241,334 tokens. SENSO’s official website is sensoriumxr.com . SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SENSO

