Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. The stock had a trading volume of 25,515,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,868. The company has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRTS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

