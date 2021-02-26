Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $241,786.66 and $80,391.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00055563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.21 or 0.00721583 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00031976 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00034767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00060390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org

Buying and Selling Sentinel Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.