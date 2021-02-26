Sentinel Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.16 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $32.96 million and $11.16 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0719 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,616,951 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

