Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $20.19. 726,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,090,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $780.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

