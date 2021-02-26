Serum Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Serum has a market capitalization of $287.76 million and $371.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Serum has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for about $5.76 or 0.00012145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.82 or 0.00487105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00082565 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00076201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.00477205 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

