SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGBAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SES stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 6,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,113. SES has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

