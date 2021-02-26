Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. Gartner accounts for about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,364,000 after purchasing an additional 20,306 shares during the period. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Gartner by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Gartner by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gartner by 3.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,692 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IT traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $179.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.14.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

