Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 78,500 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,000. Nuance Communications comprises about 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after acquiring an additional 58,353 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

NUAN stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $43.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,005. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

