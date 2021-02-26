Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,536,000 after buying an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,117 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after purchasing an additional 659,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after purchasing an additional 554,748 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,416. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,169,565 shares of company stock valued at $87,192,186. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

