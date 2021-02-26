Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,701 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 151,157 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 797,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,017,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $23.75.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

