Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 1,587.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,539 shares during the period. Inovio Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.18% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,383,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,243,000 after buying an additional 1,266,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,001,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,816,000 after buying an additional 932,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,242,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,050,000 after buying an additional 530,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,349.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 234,679 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. 237,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,452,496. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,078,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $187,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 844,719 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,940.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,049 shares of company stock worth $3,719,506 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

