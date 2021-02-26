Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 49,771 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000. Smartsheet comprises approximately 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $2,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,559,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 522 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $41,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,130 shares of company stock valued at $33,479,659. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. 8,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,590. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

