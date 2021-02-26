Seven Eight Capital LP Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 58.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Western Union by 18.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $934,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 17.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union in the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 61.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.34. 57,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CEO Hikmet Ersek sold 233,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $5,591,568.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,219 shares in the company, valued at $26,401,876.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 7,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $187,498.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,918.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,561 shares of company stock worth $7,672,510. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

