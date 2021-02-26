Seven Eight Capital LP Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in News were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in News by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in News by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in News by 1,359.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of News stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.27. 65,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,127. News Co. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average of $16.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

