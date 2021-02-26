Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 178.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,348,968.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $140,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,312,928 shares of company stock valued at $67,218,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

