Seven Eight Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 909.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,321 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,554 shares during the period. FireEye makes up 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of FireEye worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 186,954.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,388,442 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 27,373,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,216,201 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,084,000 after buying an additional 1,098,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,689,820 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 232,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,778 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of FireEye by 815.2% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 585,700 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 521,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

FEYE stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 102,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,848. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at $7,573,364.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,005 shares of company stock worth $5,727,691. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.