Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

GH traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $144.26. 17,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.52 and its 200-day moving average is $122.14. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $322,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 980,853 shares of company stock valued at $156,444,165. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

