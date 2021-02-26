Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,931.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $142,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 248,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,641,630. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.11. 36,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -122.70 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

