Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 116,621 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 116,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Sonos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 141,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $3,029,259.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,084 shares of company stock worth $23,552,795. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SONO stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,473. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.58 and a 12-month high of $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -158.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

