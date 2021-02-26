Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 93.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 486.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT stock traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $108.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.94. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPRT. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

